43,300 Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 72.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 74.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 151,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.82 on Thursday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

