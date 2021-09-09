429,690 Shares in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 429,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.18% of Karat Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

KRT opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

