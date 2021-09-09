$4.23 EPS Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings of $4.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.63. Dillard’s posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of $23.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.97 to $31.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

DDS stock opened at $199.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.24. Dillard’s has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $210.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is -21.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dillard’s by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

