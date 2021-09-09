3,829 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 28.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $107,000. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of -125.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.