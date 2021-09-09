3,752 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

