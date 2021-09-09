3,403 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

