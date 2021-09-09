$34.95 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce sales of $34.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the lowest is $33.80 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $31.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $147.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $148.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $156.40 million, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $160.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,196. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.84 and its 200-day moving average is $263.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.49 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $307.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 6,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $1,673,360.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,665.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $541,764.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,869.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $6,418,195. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

