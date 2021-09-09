$322.48 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report $322.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.90 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $318.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of HWC traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. 313,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 42,515 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 43,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after buying an additional 44,218 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 103,755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

