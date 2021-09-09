$31.44 Million in Sales Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to announce sales of $31.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.57 million and the lowest is $31.30 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $29.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $124.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.60 million to $125.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $129.58 million, with estimates ranging from $126.80 million to $132.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 40,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 121,001 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 277,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLPR traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.35. 16,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,017. The company has a market cap of $134.13 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

