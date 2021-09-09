3,000 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,001. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $140.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

