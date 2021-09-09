$296.94 Million in Sales Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will announce $296.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.83 million. VEREIT posted sales of $293.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

NYSE:VER traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.21. 124,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 37.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

