$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to post $280,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

