$24.85 Million in Sales Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will announce sales of $24.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.70 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $25.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $100.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $100.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $94.00 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $96.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEVL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. 8,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.