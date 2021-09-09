$22.00 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report sales of $22.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.40 million and the lowest is $21.62 million. Veritone posted sales of $15.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $99.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $102.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $166.69 million to $174.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $20.22 on Thursday. Veritone has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $664.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 3.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Veritone by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

