$206.68 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post sales of $206.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.54 million and the highest is $208.81 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $199.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $863.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $827.61 million to $915.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $958.84 million, with estimates ranging from $905.81 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $24,740,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 492.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 82.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,450,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

HL stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.10. 157,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,454. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

