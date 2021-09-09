2,000 Shares in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Guild by 33.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 123,214 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in shares of Guild by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of GHLD opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. Guild Holdings has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.43 million and a PE ratio of 1.64.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

