$2.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will report $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. Arista Networks posted earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $9,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total value of $578,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,745 shares of company stock worth $75,379,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $359.56 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.16.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.