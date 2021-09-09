$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report $2.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the highest is $2.34 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $147.27 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $84.91 and a twelve month high of $153.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

