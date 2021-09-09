192,840 Shares in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 192,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000.

Separately, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,204,000. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LYEL stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

