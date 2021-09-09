1,912 Shares in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 247.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 145.4% during the second quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 25,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,277 shares of company stock worth $524,151. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.