19,074 Shares in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Glatfelter by 85.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Glatfelter by 89.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 47,332 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the first quarter worth $1,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Glatfelter by 68.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 218,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Glatfelter by 0.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $683.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.91 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.78%.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

