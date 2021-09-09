$190.32 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to announce sales of $190.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.80 million. Perficient reported sales of $157.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $735.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730.50 million to $743.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $824.79 million, with estimates ranging from $804.20 million to $841.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%.

PRFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Perficient stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.42. 502,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $122.78.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Perficient by 346.8% in the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Perficient by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Perficient by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

