$16.67 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will post $16.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.33 million to $17.01 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $66.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.78 million to $67.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.39 million, with estimates ranging from $68.89 million to $69.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million.

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 103,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,855. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $327.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

