$159.96 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post sales of $159.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.35 million and the lowest is $154.46 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $50.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $522.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $506.12 million to $549.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $769.98 million, with estimates ranging from $712.33 million to $846.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,359 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $15,450,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $14,121,000.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

