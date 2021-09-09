12,569 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 938.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,036,135.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $7,312,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,603,161.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,440,000 shares of company stock worth $80,937,600 and sold 136,632 shares worth $9,280,818. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE ASAN opened at $92.09 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $97.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.