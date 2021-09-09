1,194 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PPG Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.02.

NYSE PPG opened at $151.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $116.95 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

