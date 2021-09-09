11,918 Shares in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Vectrus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 433,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $580.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

