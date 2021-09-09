11 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,881.35. 4,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,693.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,403.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.