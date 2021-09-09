$106.97 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to post sales of $106.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.50 million to $107.25 million. BlackLine posted sales of $90.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $420.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $417.68 million to $421.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $509.29 million, with estimates ranging from $495.22 million to $528.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.26. The stock had a trading volume of 717,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,315. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average is $111.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,235 shares of company stock valued at $13,838,396. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 110.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.