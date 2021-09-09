$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.60. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of IDEX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in IDEX by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,758. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.15 and a 200 day moving average of $217.96. IDEX has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.