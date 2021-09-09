$1.46 EPS Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 911.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $228.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.