$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.36. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNK. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $809.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 921,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,609,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.