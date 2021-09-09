$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. Sanofi reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Sanofi by 926.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 7.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,516. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

