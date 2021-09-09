$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. V.F. posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $71.21 on Thursday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

