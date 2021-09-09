$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $712.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCII. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.41. 567,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after acquiring an additional 901,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth about $20,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.