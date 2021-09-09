$1.11 EPS Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $0.45. Electronic Arts reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 282.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $7.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $8.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $144.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.16. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,645 shares of company stock worth $7,494,875. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,479,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

