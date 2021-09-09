$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,993. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

