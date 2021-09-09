$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.91. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $61,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.