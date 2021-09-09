$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.91. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $61,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

