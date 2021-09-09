$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. PCB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 130.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 59,375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 68,212 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 189,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 76.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $286.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.