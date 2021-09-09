-$0.51 EPS Expected for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.57). COMPASS Pathways reported earnings of ($1.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover COMPASS Pathways.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11).

CMPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

CMPS stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,796. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 169,925 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at about $6,024,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 148,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at about $5,608,000. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.