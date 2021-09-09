-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.51). ALX Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

A number of research firms have commented on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,599 shares in the company, valued at $30,560,485.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,487 shares of company stock worth $8,429,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $76.17. 340,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,144. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 4.87. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.