-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.51). ALX Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

A number of research firms have commented on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,599 shares in the company, valued at $30,560,485.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,487 shares of company stock worth $8,429,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $76.17. 340,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,144. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 4.87. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

