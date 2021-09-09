$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE OPBK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. 72 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,252. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

