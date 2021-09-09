$0.36 EPS Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.34. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $710.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 98,309.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,825 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

