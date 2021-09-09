$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. Invitation Homes reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.39.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.10. 5,245,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 106.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

