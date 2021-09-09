-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDVL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.06. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in MedAvail by 27.2% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 292,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 62,429 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

