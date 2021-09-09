$0.20 EPS Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. GoPro also reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.01 million. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

GPRO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.65. 77,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $2,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,068,160 over the last three months. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter worth about $71,542,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in GoPro by 260.4% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GoPro by 171.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,432,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.