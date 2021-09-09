-$0.15 EPS Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Aethlon Medical also reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEMD shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 408,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth $622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 54.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.60. 3,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,682. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.57.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

