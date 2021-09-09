$0.14 EPS Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.09. IBEX also reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IBEX.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IBEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in IBEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IBEX by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IBEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBEX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.01. 5,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,069. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.17 million and a P/E ratio of -48.16.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

