ZrCoin (ZRC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $64,820.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $64,820.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00178514 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.81 or 0.07157168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.20 or 1.00373930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00741365 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.