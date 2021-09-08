Zotefoams plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.10 (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 428 ($5.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 447.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 440.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £208.10 million and a PE ratio of 25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Zotefoams has a 12-month low of GBX 360 ($4.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 530 ($6.92).

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTF. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

